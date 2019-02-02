Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.40 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,060 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,745,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,452,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,415,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,420,720,000 after purchasing an additional 141,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,390,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,418,813,000 after purchasing an additional 252,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $34,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,512.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 1,232 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $88,100.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Loop Capital set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CTSH stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $9.40 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-has-9-40-million-position-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.