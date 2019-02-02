Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $15.17 Million Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $163.88 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

In related news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,586.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $15.17 Million Position in Deere & Company (DE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-has-15-17-million-position-in-deere-company-de.html.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.