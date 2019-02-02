Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 10,000 Shares of UGI Corp (UGI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in UGI by 739.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 680,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 599,223 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,243,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,976,000 after purchasing an additional 509,232 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 759,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 506,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,862,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in UGI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,941,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,389,000 after purchasing an additional 232,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 9,184 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $525,600.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $820,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $544,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,279 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

