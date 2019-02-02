First Republic Bank (FRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Stephens raised First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.40. 2,330,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,455. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $810.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

