First Personal Financial Services Has $139,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,377,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,290 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 297,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,319 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $299,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 78,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $20,840,412.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,840,412.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,303 shares of company stock worth $60,028,345 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Macquarie set a $375.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $339.85 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

