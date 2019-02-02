First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FMBH. BidaskClub lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $499.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

