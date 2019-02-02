First Merchants Corp Has $260,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFXF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

