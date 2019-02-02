First Merchants Corp Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $112.57 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

