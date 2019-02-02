First Manhattan Co. Trims Position in Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 2.48% of Artesian Resources worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $3,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 388,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARTNA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 1,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.04. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2423 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

