First Manhattan Co. Sells 6,470 Shares of Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHFC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemical Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

Shares of Chemical Financial stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Chemical Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 30.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHFC shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemical Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

WARNING: “First Manhattan Co. Sells 6,470 Shares of Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/first-manhattan-co-sells-6470-shares-of-chemical-financial-co-chfc.html.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.