First Interstate Bank Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $78.39 and a one year high of $96.25.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,985.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,338. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Interstate Bank Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/first-interstate-bank-lowers-stake-in-waste-management-inc-wm.html.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.