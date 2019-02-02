First Interstate Bank Has $68,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 235.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,612,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,664,000 after purchasing an additional 424,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,592,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 263,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,592,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 263,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $522.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Chad Keetch sold 64,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,875,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $386,155.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

