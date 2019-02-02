First Interstate Bank Acquires Shares of 832 Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 832 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,478 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $204,108.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $121.97 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

