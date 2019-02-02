First Interstate Bank Acquires 800 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2,666.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 830 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 24,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $174.07 per share, with a total value of $174,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,080.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $231.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.55.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $232.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

