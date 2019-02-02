First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Director Paribas Bnp Sells 24,859,750 Shares of Stock

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $649,088,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.93 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 32.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Compass Point set a $28.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Director Paribas Bnp Sells 24,859,750 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/first-hawaiian-inc-fhb-director-paribas-bnp-sells-24859750-shares-of-stock.html.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.