Fiore Gold (F) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news impact score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVE:F traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.33. 157,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,475. Fiore Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 million and a PE ratio of 32.50.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

