Financial Contrast: Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) vs. Ener-Core (ENCR)

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) and Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Ener-Core’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Emissions Solutions 255.65% 53.06% 49.47% Ener-Core N/A N/A -175.70%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Advanced Emissions Solutions and Ener-Core, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Emissions Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.03%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than Ener-Core.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and Ener-Core’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Emissions Solutions $35.69 million 6.36 $27.87 million $1.56 7.30 Ener-Core N/A N/A -$11.16 million N/A N/A

Advanced Emissions Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ener-Core.

Dividends

Advanced Emissions Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Ener-Core does not pay a dividend. Advanced Emissions Solutions pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Emissions Solutions has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ener-Core has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats Ener-Core on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc. (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC. ADA holds a 42.5% controlling interest in Clean Coal Solutions, LLC. It operates in three segments: Refined coal (RC), Emission control (EC) and CO2 capture (CC). ADA is a supplier of mercury control equipment and services to the EC markets. It also offers dry sorbent injection systems (DSI) to control SO2 and acid gases. Products, such as the Company’s CyCleanTM and M-45TM technologies, its pre-combustion coal treatment processes that provide electric power generators mercury emission control. In September 2012, it acquired the assets of Bulk Conveyor Specialist Inc. and Bulk Conveyor Services, Inc.

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

