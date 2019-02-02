Financial Analysis: United Insurance (UIHC) versus Protective Insurance (PTVCB)

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. United Insurance pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Insurance and Protective Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.88%. Given United Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Protective Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Protective Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance 5.23% 9.33% 2.31% Protective Insurance 1.59% -0.37% -0.11%

Risk and Volatility

United Insurance has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Insurance and Protective Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $654.42 million 1.08 $10.14 million $0.93 17.65 Protective Insurance $371.23 million 0.74 $18.32 million N/A N/A

Protective Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Summary

United Insurance beats Protective Insurance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies. It also provides commercial multi-peril property insurance, including wind for residential condominium associations; and coverage to policyholders against third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises, as well as loss or damage to buildings, inventory, or equipment caused by covered cause of loss, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. In addition, the company offers flood, equipment breakdown, and identity theft policies. It markets and distributes its products through a network of independent agencies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Texas. United Insurance Holdings Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

