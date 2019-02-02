Financial Analysis: Ciena (CIEN) & Zoom Telephonics (ZMTP)

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) and Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ciena and Zoom Telephonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ciena 0 8 14 0 2.64 Zoom Telephonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ciena currently has a consensus target price of $37.23, suggesting a potential downside of 2.81%. Given Ciena’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ciena is more favorable than Zoom Telephonics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ciena and Zoom Telephonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ciena $3.09 billion 1.94 -$344.69 million $1.12 34.20 Zoom Telephonics $29.42 million 0.71 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Zoom Telephonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ciena.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Ciena shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Zoom Telephonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ciena and Zoom Telephonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ciena -11.14% 9.31% 4.68% Zoom Telephonics 1.08% 31.10% 11.39%

Volatility and Risk

Ciena has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Telephonics has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ciena beats Zoom Telephonics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Software and Software-Related Services segment offers multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and assurance, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services; and OneControl unified management system and platform software services, as well as manage, control, and plan software. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Zoom Telephonics Company Profile

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors, Internet and telephone service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as through a direct sales force and independent sales agents. Zoom Telephonics, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

