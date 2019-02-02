Financial Analysis: Champions Oncology (CSBR) vs. NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology 0.05% 1.44% 0.13% NOVOZYMES A/S/S 22.14% 29.64% 16.60%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Champions Oncology and NOVOZYMES A/S/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 NOVOZYMES A/S/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

Champions Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.34%. Given Champions Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Champions Oncology is more favorable than NOVOZYMES A/S/S.

Risk & Volatility

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Champions Oncology does not pay a dividend. NOVOZYMES A/S/S pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champions Oncology and NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $20.24 million 6.59 -$1.47 million ($0.14) -83.00 NOVOZYMES A/S/S $2.28 billion 5.58 $473.62 million $1.75 24.47

NOVOZYMES A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Champions Oncology. Champions Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOVOZYMES A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats NOVOZYMES A/S/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Champions Oncology, Inc. markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Household Care & Technical, Agriculture & Bioenergy, and Food & Beverages. The company offers enzymes for use in household care products, such as laundry detergents, hand and automatic dishwashing soaps, and professional cleaning products. It also provides enzymes for baking applications, including freshness, product appearance, dough improvement, etc.; and brewing applications comprising fermentation control, separation and filtration, etc., as well as for use in lactose-free dairy, trans fats removal, etc. in the food and beverages industry. In addition, the company offers enzymes and microorganisms for use in the production of cellulosic ethanol, starch-based ethanol, enzymatic biodiesel, and sugarcane ethanol in the bioenergy industry; and feed enzymes for use in animal feed, probiotics for animal health applications, microbials for aquaculture applications, and other enzymes and microorganisms for plant health and crop yield applications in the agriculture and feed industry. Further, it provides enzymes and microorganisms for use in textile processing, pulp and paper production, leather preparation, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater treatment solutions. The company has a strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health for research and development, production, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of probiotic products. It also has a collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated. Novozymes A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

