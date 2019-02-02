Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,707 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 250,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “average” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

