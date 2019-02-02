Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $410,000 Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.20.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $116.98 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $117.60. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

