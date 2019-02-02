Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at about $312,712,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in AON by 13,414.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,527,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after buying an additional 1,515,856 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AON by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,618,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,194,000 after buying an additional 1,407,855 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in AON by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 874,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,077,000 after buying an additional 346,683 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AON by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,442,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,462,000 after buying an additional 191,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $167.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $134.79 and a 1-year high of $168.49.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

