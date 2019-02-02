Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Position Decreased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCAU. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. HSBC lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

FCAU stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $33.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

