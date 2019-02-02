Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Trading Up 16.2%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) was up 16.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 518,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 433,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FGP shares. ValuEngine raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrellgas Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.05.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 8.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 21.8% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 300,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 53,794 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 157.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

