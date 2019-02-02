Federated Investors Inc (FII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) will post $305.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.36 million and the highest is $312.10 million. Federated Investors posted sales of $263.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Sunday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Federated Investors by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FII stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

