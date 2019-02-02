Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN) Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,409 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.15% of Falcon Minerals worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,156,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,156,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian L. Frank acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll acquired 1,019,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $7,400,009.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

FLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 34.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

