Facebook, Inc. (FB) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 5th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,222,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,789 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $529,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,705,047,000 after purchasing an additional 337,909 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $6,317,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 130,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.65.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $788,373.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,613 shares of company stock worth $64,232,349. 16.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $165.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

