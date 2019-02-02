Facebook (FB) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $190.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $220.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.65.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $165.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $484.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Facebook has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $495,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,385,975.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $671,777.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 456,613 shares of company stock valued at $64,232,349. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

