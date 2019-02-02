F5 Networks (FFIV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $178.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks reported mixed Q1 results, wherein earnings topped estimates but revenues missed the same. However, both the counts recorded year-over-year improvement. Strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings, is a key driver. Acceleration in ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The company’s BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a meaningful growth driver. Moreover, these initiatives are expected to expand the company’s total addressable market and result in client wins. Shares outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a volatile spending atmosphere and competition from peers remain concerns. Moreover, a substantial portion of sales is derived from outside the U.S., which exposes the company to exchange rate fluctuations. Besides, softness within service providers vertical is a headwind.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.40.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.72. The stock had a trading volume of 660,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,277. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $133.14 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.39 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 40.12%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $1,518,681.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,936.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $1,508,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,111 shares of company stock worth $3,512,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 66.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,319,000 after purchasing an additional 719,638 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 285.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 572,454 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $114,159,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 138.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 639,008 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $127,430,000 after purchasing an additional 370,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 632.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 400,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,776,000 after purchasing an additional 345,391 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 110.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 653,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $130,256,000 after purchasing an additional 343,240 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

