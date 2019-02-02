EZToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $66.00 (EZT)

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One EZToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, EZToken has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. EZToken has a total market cap of $68,479.00 and $66.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.01866481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00192743 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00204335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029089 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000035 BTC.

EZToken Token Profile

EZToken’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,505,000 tokens. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EZToken is ico.ezpos.io

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EZToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EZToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

