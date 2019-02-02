EZOOW Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (EZW)

EZOOW (CURRENCY:EZW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. EZOOW has a total market capitalization of $12,145.00 and $1.00 worth of EZOOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EZOOW has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One EZOOW token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EZOOW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.01867487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00196847 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00205193 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029172 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00417046 BTC.

EZOOW Profile

EZOOW’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,258,907,115 tokens. EZOOW’s official Twitter account is @EzoowToken . EZOOW’s official message board is medium.com/@Ezoow . EZOOW’s official website is www.ezoow.com

EZOOW Token Trading

EZOOW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EZOOW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EZOOW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EZOOW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EZOOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EZOOW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.