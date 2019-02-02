Eyenovia (EYEN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.13.

EYEN opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Equities analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 11.8% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eyenovia by 140.7% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

