Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $71.64, but opened at $73.28. Exxon Mobil shares last traded at $75.92, with a volume of 22966416 shares changing hands.
The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.36%.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,276,899.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $746,620.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,122 shares in the company, valued at $19,533,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $306.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.
