Express, Inc. (EXPR) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Express worth $80,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 215.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth about $179,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Express by 54.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 71.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth about $262,000.

Get Express alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Express from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. MKM Partners set a $6.00 target price on shares of Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other Express news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 240,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,288,678.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.15. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.46 million. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Express, Inc. (EXPR) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/express-inc-expr-holdings-lifted-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

Express Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.