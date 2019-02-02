Eximchain Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million (EXC)

Eximchain (CURRENCY:EXC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Eximchain coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $10.39 and $32.15. Eximchain has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Eximchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eximchain has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.81 or 0.10519923 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Eximchain Profile

Eximchain (CRYPTO:EXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2018. Eximchain’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,306,444 coins. Eximchain’s official message board is medium.com/eximchain . Eximchain’s official Twitter account is @EximchainEXC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eximchain’s official website is www.eximchain.com

Eximchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eximchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eximchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eximchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

