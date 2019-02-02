Evolent Health (EVH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.18.

NYSE EVH opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 33.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 27.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,871,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,105,000 after purchasing an additional 401,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,823,000 after purchasing an additional 605,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.