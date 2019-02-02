EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and $399,411.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00017280 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00063287 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00132356 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000600 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 25,023,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,273,392 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

