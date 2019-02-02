Ernest W. Cloutier Sells 21,037 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 21,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $776,265.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IRM opened at $36.61 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 213,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 366,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

