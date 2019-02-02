Equity Residential (EQR) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $69.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.89.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $652.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.46%.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 44,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $3,020,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Santee sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $840,557.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,312,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

