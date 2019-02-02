Equity BancShares (EQBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Equity BancShares from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Equity BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $504.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

In other news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.56 per share, for a total transaction of $35,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $104,310. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 230,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Equity BancShares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 573,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

