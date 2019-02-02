Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trustmark Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Trustmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRMK. BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Trustmark stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Trustmark has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $36.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

In other Trustmark news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $392,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leroy G. Walker, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,289 shares of company stock valued at $163,671. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Trustmark by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 83.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Trustmark by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Trustmark by 729.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

