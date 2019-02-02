Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Illumina, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 30th. First Analysis analyst T. Marshbanks anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter. First Analysis also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $282.86 on Thursday. Illumina has a one year low of $207.51 and a one year high of $372.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $202,000. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.3% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.6% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.57, for a total value of $462,101.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,120.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.53, for a total value of $1,001,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,158,525.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,958 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

