Equinix Inc (EQIX) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Equinix by 158.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $204,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $548,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.97, for a total value of $2,151,718.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,944 shares of company stock worth $5,720,241 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price (down from $460.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $521.00 to $511.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $396.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $457.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

