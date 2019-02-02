Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,658 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,992,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,639 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,089,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,786,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,314,000 after purchasing an additional 142,277 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,767,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after purchasing an additional 880,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,563,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

