Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,047 Shares of Fortis Inc (FTS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fortis during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE FTS opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Fortis Inc has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $35.87.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

