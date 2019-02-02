ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Receives $94.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

Get ePlus alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 431.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 21.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the third quarter valued at $322,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUS stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ePlus has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.27.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). ePlus had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.