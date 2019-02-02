EPAM Systems (EPAM) & MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) Financial Analysis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EPAM Systems and MIND C.T.I., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 3 11 0 2.79 MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A

EPAM Systems presently has a consensus target price of $142.43, indicating a potential downside of 1.18%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and MIND C.T.I.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $1.45 billion 5.37 $72.76 million $2.85 50.57 MIND C.T.I. $18.06 million 2.62 $5.61 million N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I..

Risk and Volatility

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. EPAM Systems does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and MIND C.T.I.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 8.60% 19.19% 15.16% MIND C.T.I. 29.27% 24.37% 18.43%

Summary

EPAM Systems beats MIND C.T.I. on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration. The company provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, component design and integration, quality assurance and testing, deployment, performance tuning, support and maintenance, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting and cross-platform migration, and documentation. It also offers application testing services, including software application testing, testing for enterprise IT, and consulting services; application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services comprising application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. In addition, it provides enterprise information management services. It serves customers in financial service, travel and consumer, software, hi-tech, media and entertainment, and life sciences and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.