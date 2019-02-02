EOG Resources’ (EOG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research note released on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $105.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.04.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.85. 2,614,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 340.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,590,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,199,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,930 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 37.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,502,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,291,000 after acquiring an additional 677,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $79,412,000. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $78,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

