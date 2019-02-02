EOG Resources (EOG) Given a $106.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $106.00 price objective on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.04.

EOG Resources stock opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In related news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,528.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,199,115,000 after buying an additional 3,822,930 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 293.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,775 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 28,927 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.0% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 719,993 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $91,850,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,528 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

